Azerbaijani premier congrats Georgian counterpart on birthday

29 June 2022 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov congratulated his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili on his birthday and wished him success in his future activities for the benefit of "friendly Georgian people", Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during a phone conversation on June 28.

During the conversation, the sides commended the development of the Azerbaijani-Georgian relations in various spheres, as well as discussed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated the Georgian prime minister.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic spheres. The two nations signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz