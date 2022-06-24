Chief of Azerbaijani army’s General Staff in Moscow attend CIS Defense Ministers Council

24 June 2022 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev has left for Moscow, Russia, to attend the next meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on June 23, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

The Council of Ministers of Defense of the Commonwealth of Independent States is a working organization in the Commonwealth of Independent States in charge of the CIS's military strategy. It organizes military cooperation among CIS member nations and develops the CIS's military and defense strategy.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was founded in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Meetings are held periodically on a rotating basis at the CIS countries’ capitals. An informal summit was held in Sochi, Russia in July 2001. Forums include the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Prime Ministers, and the Council of Foreign Ministers.

The CIS performs its activities on the basis of the Charter, adopted by the Council of Heads of States on 22 January 1993, which stipulates the goals and principles of the Commonwealth, and the rights and obligations of the countries.

