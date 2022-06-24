Asphalting of new highway bypassing Lachin city underway [PHOTO/VIDEO]

24 June 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The asphalting of the new highway bypassing Lachin city is underway, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads.

The construction of the highway is one of the main road infrastructure projects being carried out in the territories of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.

All highways are designed to bypass large settlements in the regions to ensure the comfort of the people living there, as well as the citizens who will use the roads.

The construction of a new highway, which bypasses Lachin, is carried out with this in mind. The length of the new highway is 32 km. The roadway will be 7-10.5 meters wide, the soil bed will be 12-15 meters, and the shoulder portions will be 2x2.5 meters (5 m).

Large-scale construction is now taking place along the route. According to the project, the landfill and artificial facilities are being built. Unsuitable soil and vegetation are being excavated to enlarge the landfill, the road is being expanded and profiled using special procedures, and a new landfill and road base are being constructed in compliance with the Construction Norms and Rules. The laying of a new asphalt-concrete pavement has begun in the section where the road base is complete.

In line with the project, the construction of circular pipes and various artificial structures is also being carried out to ensure the transfer of water along the road passing through the difficult terrain. In this context, the construction of a 4-span bridge with a length of 149.5 meters and a width of 13.5 meters, on the 22nd km of the road, is currently underway.

The new highway is being built in line with the timetable and the technological sequence under the supervision of the. Necessary forces have been involved in the area to complete the construction work in 2022.

