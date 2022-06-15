June 15, 1993 was beginning of growth period for Azerbaijan - Turkish presidential advisor [PHOTO]

15 June 2022 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

June 15, 1993 was the beginning of a growth period for Azerbaijan, independence under the tricolor flag of which will be eternal, and this day is celebrated as the National Salvation Day, Chief Adviser to the President of Turkiye Yalcin Topcu told Trend.

"To prevent the threat of civil war, national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev returned from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Baku at the invitation of the people, and was elected on June 15, 1993 as chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan,” Topcu said. “It was the wise policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev that saved Azerbaijan from the internal threat that existed at that time, helped to overcome the difficulties faced by the country in the first years of independence."

He further sad that with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], President, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the heroic people of Azerbaijan fulfilled the testament of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Azerbaijan, which left behind many internal and external problems, is today a great state which pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy, takes a worthy place in the international arena and in international organizations, and comprehensively develops,” the chief adviser noted.

“I congratulate Azerbaijan, with which we are ‘one nation, two states’, with the National Salvation Day. I honor the memory of the great leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and in the person of President Ilham Aliyev I express respect to all the Azerbaijani people," concluded Topcu.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz