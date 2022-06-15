Azernews.Az

Turkish ambassador shares photos from Azerbaijan's Shusha [PHOTO]

15 June 2022 13:00 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkiye, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkiye Binali Yildirim paid a visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha, Turkish Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci tweeted, Trend reports.

Binali Yildirim and Cahit Bagchi will attend the event to be held in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city, dedicated to the first anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration.

