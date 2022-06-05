Foreign delegation visits Shusha city [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

A city tour in Shusha has been organized for over 100 local and foreign representatives.

During the tour, the delegation visited the monuments of the Azerbaijani prominent figures Uzeyir Hajibayli, Khurshidbanu Natavan and Bulbul, Azernews reports citing Trend.

They also visited the Shusha fortress and Bulbul's House-Museum and Jidir Plain.

The Baku Energy Forum kicked off in Azerbaijan on June 1-4.

Taking into account current trends in the energy sector, the Baku Energy Week united three major events under its brand - the 27th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition, and the Baku Energy Forum.

Around 250 companies from 31 countries including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, UK, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Israel, Indonesia and many others took part in the exhibitions and the forum.

The forum brought together key players in the global energy market, executives, and specialists from international companies to discuss current challenges, ways to develop the energy industry, and partnerships.

The Baku Energy Week ended with a session "Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories in the Karabakh Region" that took place in Shusha.

