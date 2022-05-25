On the phone, Azerbaijani, Kazakh top diplomats discuss co-op, regional issues

25 May 2022 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Kazakh Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Mukhtar Tleuberdi respectively have discussed cooperation and regional issues, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In a phone conversation on May 25, the ministers exchanged views on the broad bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries. At the same time, the issues of cooperation on multilateral platforms were touched upon, the ministry said.

The sides exchanged views on regional issues, especially in the economic, transport, and logistics sectors, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov stated that new opportunities are opening up to strengthen Azerbaijan as a regional center.

"New opportunities are opening up that will strengthen Azerbaijan's regional role in the post-conflict period. In this sense, the Zangazur corridor opens new doors for economic cooperation," he said.

Some experts are of the opinion that Kazakhstan is willing to use international transport routes passing through Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of International Relations Board Chairman Farid Shafiyev said that the importance of the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] is growing due to the current geopolitical situation in the region.

"The Middle Corridor - the route from China to Europe, plays a big role in the current agenda. The importance of this project is growing, especially in connection with the current geopolitical situation in the region," he added.

Noting that the agreements on the simplification of customs procedures between the two countries had already been signed, Shafiyev also stressed that close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan should be actively developed.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are cooperating in various sectors of the economy. The volume of foreign trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $135.7 million in 2021.

Currently, over 500 companies with Azerbaijani capital are registered in Kazakhstan, and about 60 companies with Kazakh capital in Azerbaijan.

The main export products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are mineral resources (oil and gas), chemical raw materials, grain, barley, tobacco products, carbon steel rolling, and electrical equipment. Azerbaijan exports petroleum products extracted from bituminous materials, ethylene polymers, components for machines and mechanisms, prefabricated buildings, etc. to Kazakhstan.

