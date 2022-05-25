An International Scientific-Practical Conference “ECONOMY OF CULTURE: IMPULSES OF DEVELOPMENT FROM SHUSHA”

25 May 2022 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

The International Scientific-Practical Conference “ECONOMY OF CULTURE: IMPULSES OF DEVELOPMENT FROM SHUSHA” will be held in Shusha city, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on September 18-19, 2022, and hosted by The Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Ministries of Economy and Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ADA University, and the Institute of Economics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Reports on the following areas are welcomed.

- Building up of new economy and development of cultural sector in Karabakh;

- Formation of creative economy in Shusha.

Participants selected by the Organizing Committee based on submitted reports will be invited.

Reports of 15,000 to 20,000 characters must be submitted in electronic format in Azerbaijanian, Turkish, Russian or English languages.

First name, patronym, and surname of the author (authors) must be fully disclosed.

Scientific degree of the author (authors), scientific name, the name of the entity where he/she works or studies, e-mail address, contact number must be indicated.

Summary of maximum 1,000 characters must be included.

The following structure of the report is recommended:

- Analysis and evaluation

- Conclusion

- References (in alphabetical order).

Reports must be submitted by August 18, 2022 to the Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee, Doctor of Economics, R. Sabir ([email protected]).

The Organizational Committee

---