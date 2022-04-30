Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Ministers Lt-Gen Nizam Osmanov and Lt-Gen Anvar Afandiyev have inspected the recently built military infrastructure in lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The infrastructure, which was created in line with current specifications, satisfies all of the military requirements, the report added.

A headquarters building, barrack, bath and sanitary facilities, food warehouses, clothes warehouses, boiler room, ideology room, office premise, amenity premise, and weapon room have been established in the new facility.

Its canteen is equipped with contemporary domestic equipment and goods to serve military personnel.

Generators have been installed to ensure the area’s constant power supply. Landscaping works have been carried out in the area, and various trees have been planted. In addition, a sports camp has been established to effectively organize servicemen's leisure time.

The deputy ministers gave relevant instructions to improve servicemen's social and living standards even further.

The generals then met the military personnel, enquired about their problems, congratulated them on the impending Ramadan holiday and wished them luck.

The military personnel expressed their gratitude to the leadership for providing them with favorable conditions, attention, and care.

The deputy ministers conveyed the high command's instructions to the personnel and awarded a group of distinguished servicemen valuable gifts.

Steps to improve servicemen's social and living conditions and increase their combat readiness are underway.

Azerbaijan continues to improve combat training, as well as the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in the liberated lands.

Azerbaijan continues building new military units and facilities on its territories liberated as result of the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

Several new military units were inaugurated in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam, Zangilan, Lachin, Khojavand, Khojaly regions. Azerbaijan has been opening military units in liberated regions to ensure the better reinforcement of its borders since the last year's war.

