Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization Igor Khovayev have discussed regional peace, the ministry reported on April 25.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on steps taken to normalize Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

The parties addressed the present state of negotiations for a future peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the opening of all communication lines and the beginning of the border delimitation process.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to take appropriate steps to ensure peace and security in the region.

Khovayev also reiterated the readiness of Russia to support progress in all mentioned areas.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel met in a trilateral format in Brussels on April 6.

The meeting was held for a continuation of the discussions on the situation in the South Caucasus region and the development of EU relations with both countries.

The leaders took stock of developments since their last meeting in Brussels in December 2021 and their videoconference, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, in February 2022. They reviewed progress on the implementation of undertaken commitments. The leaders discussed the recently reported tensions and reiterated the necessity of adhering fully to the provisions of the 9/10 November 2020 trilateral statement.

Both Aliyev and Pashinyan have expressed a willingness to work quickly toward a peace agreement between their countries. To that end, it was decided to instruct foreign ministers to begin work on drafting a future peace treaty that would address all of the issues.

At the same time, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the end of April. The Joint Border Commission's mandate will be to: delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline.

