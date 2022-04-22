A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 22 April.

The new edition includes articles: Brussels-Moscow configuration: Subtle tug-of-war becomes more conspicuous; Goygol: Azerbaijan's priceless treasure; Shusha. Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2023; Azerbaijan-UN: 30 years of progressive cooperation, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.