Engineering work continues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are clearing roads of mines and snow cover to ensure safe movement of vehicles, as well as laying new supply roads in the direction of the units stationed in mountainous and difficult terrain.

Starting from April 1 to April 15, 492 hectares of land were completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances as a result of the activities carried out by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories.

To date, more than 15,000 hectares of the liberated areas have been cleared. A total of 6,095 anti-personnel, 2172 anti-tank and 9,368 unexploded ordnances were detected and neutralized.

The main efforts are aimed at de-mining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnances, as well as on engineering support continue in the liberated territories, added the ministry.

