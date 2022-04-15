By Trend

The construction of the Karabakh horse farm will start in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the expert in equestrian sport Sarkhan Taghiyev told reporters during the auction of Karabakh horses at the Gobustan Livestock Demonstration Complex of Agroservice OJSC of the Ministry of Agriculture, Trend reports.

"Construction of the farm will start in the coming two or three months in Eyvazkhanli village of Aghdam district," he noted.

The farm will focus on Karabakh horse breed.

The Karabakh horse is currently the national animal of Azerbaijan and is the official symbol of the Aghdam district in Karabakh. The wealth of the Karabakh horse breed is preserved and today is supported by horse breeders of Azerbaijan.

---

