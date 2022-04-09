Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree to provide financial support to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Azertag has reported.

According to the order, one million manat ($588,266) was allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan specified in the 2022 state budget to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation due to the fact that the Azerbaijani national team became European champions in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

