By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the end of April, President of European Council Charles Michel has said.

Michel made the remarks following a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on April 6.

The delimitation and demarcation of their bilateral border will be essential; to this end, in line with the Sochi Statement of 26 November 2021, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the end of April. The mandate of the Joint Border Commission will be to delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline, he said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a one-to-one meeting with Charles Michel and a working dinner format meeting with Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on April 6.

In his official statement earlier, Michel said that Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed to instruct the foreign ministries of the two countries to work on a future peace treaty.

The former meeting between the three officials was held in Brussels on December 14, 2021.

During the December meeting, organized between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the conditions agreed in the Sochi meeting.

Both sides agreed to establish a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The issue of demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was also brought up on the agenda, and the European Union's readiness to provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in this regard was underlined at the meeting.

On November 26, 2021, in Sochi, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia signed a statement in which they agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some humanitarian issues, and the issue of unblocking transport corridors, which applies to railway and automobile communications.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz