Azerbaijan has retained its position in World Passport Index, Day.az has reported.

Recently, UK’s Henley & Partners, a global leader in residence and citizenship by investment, has published a new World Passport Index ranking.

According to the new ranking, Azerbaijan has retained its position at 75th place, compared to the previous ranking.

Azerbaijani citizens can visit 69 countries without the need to apply for a visa.

Japan and Singapore ranked first, with their citizens being able to travel to 192 destinations visa-free or with visa on arrival.

The latest results from the ranking showed the widest recorded global mobility gap since the index’s inception 17 years ago.

Earlier this year, a bill establishing a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and Serbia was approved. The visa regime between Azerbaijan and Qatar was also canceled previously.

