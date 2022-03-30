The UK Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey will visit Baku for a day-long visit, Trend reported citing UK's embassy in Azerbaijan.

The visit will involve meetings with Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Key topics for discussion will be opportunities to broaden UK-Azerbaijan defence cooperation during the 30th anniversary year of UK-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, the outstanding matters connected with the conflict with Armenia and the state of the peace process.

The minister will also discuss demining cooperation as well as visit Martyr’s Alley.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different spheres of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $ 28.8 billion out of $ 30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021.

