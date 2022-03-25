By Trend

Russia is grateful to everyone, including Turkey and Azerbaijan, who express their readiness to contribute to a diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We have never refused the assistance that countries have offered. Now we are considering all constructive proposals. We respond to useful, effective initiatives, at least those that can lead to some results.

On the other hand, meetings for meetings and initiative for initiatives is also not an option. Therefore, everything that is constructive will be considered.

At the same time, we are grateful to everyone who, even in words, expresses their readiness and choice in favor of such mediation and assistance to a diplomatic settlement, which is also underway," she said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz