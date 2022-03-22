By Trend

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) plans to increase foreign direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy, AmCham President Nargiz Nasrullayeva said in an interview with Trend.

Nasrullayeva said that it is planned to continue activity in the development of the business environment and strengthen the dialogue between the public and private sectors in Azerbaijan in the coming years.

"Taking into account the fact that the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan is a priority, we plan to work intensively to improve this sphere and attract foreign direct investments to the Azerbaijani economy," AmCham president said.

AmCham's president said that it is also planned to implement a number of new projects in education, as well as various projects for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, which are the driver of the economy within the chamber's policy and corporate social responsibility.

