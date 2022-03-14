Dear Madame Novák,

I cordially congratulate you on the election to the post of the President of Hungary.

It is gratifying to see the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary. Our constantly expanding relationship in political, economic and cultural fields is accompanied by our active collaboration in multilateral format.

I believe that we will put joint efforts for further fostering of the traditional friendship and successful continuation of the strategic partnership between our countries that are set to mark this year the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the diplomatic relations.

I wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly people of Hungary.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 March 2022

---

