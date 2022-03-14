By Sabina Mammadli

Six checkpoints have been established for crossing the Azerbaijan-Georgia state border.

The following checkpoints are listed in the bill "On approval of an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Georgia on checkpoints on the state border between the two countries":

- Boyuk-Kasik (Azerbaijan) -Gardabani (Georgia);

- Red Bridge (Azerbaijan) - Red Bridge (Georgia);

- Mazymgara (Azerbaijan) - Tsodna (Georgia);

- Ipek Yolu (Azerbaijan) – Abreshumis Gza (Georgia);

- Sadakhli (Azerbaijan) - Vakhtangisi (Georgia)

- Mughanli (Azerbaijan) - Samtattskaro (Georgia).

The bill, recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, also envisages determining the principles for the application of border and customs procedures in connection with goods and vehicles, which will be transported and cross the Ipek Yolu - Abreshumis Gza checkpoint, by authorized structures of the parties through protocols.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. The two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz