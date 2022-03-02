By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service seized about 56 kg of drugs and some 1,000 psychotropic pills in February, the service reported on its website on March 2.

The State Border Service maintained its efforts to ensure reliable border protection, combat smuggling, illegal migration, and drug trafficking.

In the said period, 20 people were detained for illegally crossing the state border (11 Azerbaijani citizens, five Turkish, two Tajikistani, one Iranian, and one Pakistani).

In an effort to combat illegal migration, 18 people were detained in 14 separate cases after attempting to cross the state border with forged Schengen visas and stamps.

In 53 cases, 105 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime, and appropriate action was taken against them.

As a result of anti-crime initiatives, 204 people wanted by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies were identified and turned over to the appropriate authorities. Some 285 people who were barred from leaving Azerbaijan were prevented from doing so, and 16 people who were previously barred from entering the country were denied entry.

As a result of anti-smuggling measures, contraband worth approximately AZN 1,88 million ($1.1 million), including cigarettes, medicines, and telephone accessories, was detained.

Measures are being taken to organize reliable border protection for our states, the report added.

