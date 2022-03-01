By Ayya Lmahamad

Against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, which have sparked the expected upsurge of global outrage, some local media outlets and social media users questioned the West's behavior and drew parallels with the latter's stance on Armenia's 30-year occupation of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories.

The Baku-based news website Day.az outlined that the scale of condemnation over the Ukraine developments exceeded all predicted levels.

"No to war" protests

Protests chanting “no to war” can be seen all over the world. Humanitarian aid is being delivered to Ukrainian embassies in various countries and cities, including Baku, Azerbaijan. Bank accounts in support of the Ukrainian army receive funds from all over the world, the website noted.

It went on to say that public opinion leaders from around the world are speaking out on social media, urging people to put pressure on their governments to stop everything that is going on right now. Russia is currently facing a wave of sanctions, and its citizens are effectively barred from flying around the world.

The list of what the world has done and is doing in support of Ukraine and condemnation of Russia could go on forever.

"However, reasonable questions arise, such as why it wasn't all done against Armenia, which has occupied one-fifth of Azerbaijan's territory for more than a quarter-century? Why were no sanctions imposed by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or the European Union against Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, or Seyran Ohanyan? Why hasn't anyone frozen Armenian leaders' and tycoons' assets all these years? Why has no one imposed sanctions on the occupying country's few sectors of the economy? Why haven't any of the world's airlines banned flights to and from this country? Why were there no sanctions imposed?" Day.az asked.

It was emphasized that "on the contrary, various American and European diplomats, journalists, and others paid visits to the then-occupied Azerbaijani territories to meet with Karabakh separatists. Financial assistance was even provided to them - the United States did so on an annual and official basis, for example, and France did so through the Armenian diaspora and various foundations".

In general, various international organizations and individual politicians in the West expressed political support for the Karabakh separatists. Furthermore, there was a whole group in the European Parliament that worked with the unrecognized "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic".

"At the same time, the so-called 'Lugansk People's Republic' and the 'Donetsk People's Republic' were not recognized and were condemned. This is the notorious double standard," Day.az stressed.

Double standards

Many countries, by remaining silent during the long occupation of Azerbaijani lands, demonstrated their adherence to these double standards. Throughout these years, there have been no protests against Armenia's aggressive policy, and all of these countries, people, and media have been deafeningly silent.

They remained silent even when Armenia began fighting Azerbaijani civilians during the 44-day war. They remained silent when rockets were launched from Armenian territory at the cities of Ganja, Tartar, and Barda in Azerbaijan, as well as when attempts were made to destroy the dam of the Mingachevir hydroelectric power plant. They remained silent while Azerbaijani children died and Azerbaijani mothers and fathers wept.

“Is their grief less than that of the fathers and mothers of Ukraine? Certainly not. Everyone's grief is the same. Regardless of their nationality, country of origin, place of residence, or financial means. When tragedy knocks on your door, you only understand other people's pain. This is what those who have remained silent for years, witnessing Armenian aggression and vandalism, do not understand," the news website stated.

Evgeny Rustam, a Twitter user, recalled that during Armenia's occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory, "not only were no sanctions [imposed], but Azerbaijan was also cut off from U.S. aid (Freedom Support Act) thanks to the Armenian lobby in Los Angeles. 700,000 Azerbaijani refugees lived in tents for a decade".

Another Twitter user, Nayra Shemo, emphasized "Azerbaijan had been illegally occupied by Armenia... for 30 years. Our entire regions were ethnically cleansed, villages massacred and destroyed. If anyone in the West bothered to care about it, you all wouldn’t be shocked to learn that we are against occupation".

Azerbaijan and Armenia were locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. Armenia had been targeting Azerbaijani densely populated cities and settlements, located far from the conflict zone, and strategically important objects and facilities.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement aims to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz