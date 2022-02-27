Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to organize talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky said in a video message.

According to the Ukrainian leader, on February 26, he held telephone conversations with the heads of several foreign states, in particular, with President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“They offered to organize negotiations with Russia, which is welcome,” Zelensky said.

--

