By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy and rainless weather in Baku on February 22. Southwest wind will be followed by the northwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3-6 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +11-13 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy and foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +1-6 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, + 5-10 °C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz