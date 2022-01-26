By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev has said that the Military Prosecutors Office has initiated criminal cases against 297 Armenian suspects involved in war crimes, the Prosecutor-General's Office has reported.

Aliyev made the remark at an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office Board dedicated to the results of 2021.

Some 297 suspected members of illegal Armenian armed groups, who committed war crimes against Azerbaijanis, as well as crimes against peace and humanity, have been charged under articles 103 (genocide), 113 (torture), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), and 116 (breaching norms of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

The suspects are currently being sought.

Furthermore, Aliyev stated that the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against Armenian citizens Ludvik Mkrtichyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan under relevant articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code was completed and sent to the Baku Military Court for consideration.

He emphasized that the joint investigation team is looking into war crimes and other crimes against peace and humanity committed by Armenian armed forces as well as illegal Armenian armed groups operating on Azerbaijani territory. The prosecutor-general added that work is being done to identify suspects, collect evidence, and prosecute them.

During the reported period, the Military Prosecutor's Office registered 1,846 criminal cases, 530 of which were related to corruption, according to Aliyev.

During this time, the Military Prosecutor's Office completed the investigation of 85 criminal cases involving 110 people for corruption crimes and forwarded them to the appropriate military courts for consideration.

---

