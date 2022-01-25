By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service has prevented about 30 kg of drugs and 1,680 psychotropic substances from being smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran, the service reported on its website on January 24.

On January 22, border guards noticed two unknown people attempting to cross the Azerbaijan-Iran state border in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment's border post, which is located near Jabrayil region's Shikhaliagali village.

One of the trespassers took advantage of the dark and difficult terrain to flee, while the other smuggler was apprehended at the scene.

As a result of operational measures, 30 kg of drugs (16.2 kg of marijuana, 7.4 kg of heroin, 3.5 kg of methamphetamine, 0.4 kg of opium) and 1,680 methadone-40 psychotropic pills were seized from Iranian citizen Asadli Ali Khudaverdi (37) in two packages.

An investigation into the incidents has begun. The State Border Service is continuing to conduct successful searches.

The Horadiz border detachment operates on liberated Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan's border with Iran. After liberating its lands from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of a 132-kilometer stretch of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

After the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure the safety and restoration of order in the liberated lands. One of these measures is to halt the flow of drugs in the region that was previously controlled by Armenia's illegal regime in Karabakh.

Armenia used Karabakh and the surrounding seven regions for illegal activities such as arms and drug trafficking during its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Despite the fact that Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue with international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all of the necessary conditions for the illegal cultivation, production, and distribution of narcotic substances.

---

