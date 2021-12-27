By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Social Protection Fund under Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry has increased social support payments to the population by 3.2 percent or AZN 167 million ($98.2M) in January-November 2021, the ministry has reported.

Citizens were provided with pensions, allowances, and targeted social assistance worth AZN 5.4 billion ($3.1bn) during the reported period.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan increased by AZN 2.4 billion ($1.4bn) or 60 percent to AZN 6.4 billion ($3.7bn) social payments paid to citizens in the past three years.

Over AZN 5.7 billion ($3.3bn) was spent on pensions, allowance, targeted social assistance in 2020, which is by 20 percent or AZN 1 billion ($588.2M) more compared to 2019. The number of paid government jobs was increased to 90,000 last year, to expand employment opportunities in the country.

It should be noted that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has expanded social programs, covering more than 4.8 million citizens.

