By Trend

Azerbaijan returning 10 Armenian servicemen is important gesture in the process of addressing humanitarian issues, EU Special Representative for South Caucasus Toivo Klaar tweeted, Trend reports.

"Happy to have been able to repatriate 10 Armenian servicemen. Important gesture by Azerbaijan in the process of addressing humanitarian issues.

European Union will continue to work with both countries to build on the successful meetings of President of the European Council Charles Michel with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan," said EU Special Representative.

As a result of the trilateral meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, which took place on December 14 in Brussels on the initiative on the initiative of the European Council of the EU Charles Michel, as well as a bilateral meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the head of the EU Council of Europe, Azerbaijan on December 19 with the mediation of the European Union transferred to Armenia 10 Armenian military personnel.

The transferred persons were detained on November 16, 2021 while preventing a provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the Kalbajar direction of the state border.

---

