The leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, who is visiting the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, took part in the opening of newly built military facilities, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry on Dec. 18.

According to the ministry, as part of the visit, the purchased new ski equipment, which ensures uninterrupted transportation of personnel and cargo through snow-covered areas with difficult terrain, was examined.

