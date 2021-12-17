By Trend

A letter was sent to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London regarding a distortion of a fact related to work of Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, Azerbaijani MP Rafael Huseynov said while speaking at a symposium on "Cultural heritage of Nizami Ganjavi - XXI century", Trend reports.

The problem appeared when the museum shared on social networks an image from Nizami Ganjavi's "Khosrov and Shirin" poem, claiming it was Persian.

Rafael Huseynov stressed that various forces are trying to separate Nizami from Azerbaijan.

"This can be understood, since Nizami is part of Azerbaijan's strength," he said.

He also reminded that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared 2021 the Year of Nizami.

"Nizami's works should be protected," Huseynov said.

---

