By Laman Ismayilova

Karabakh Revival Fund Chairman Rahman Hajiyev has said the rehabilitation of the Karabakh region is a priority task for the fund, Trend has reported.

He made the remarks at a round table on projects for the restoration of cultural heritage monuments in the liberated lands.

"The revival of Karabakh is our priority," he said.

He said that the Karabakh Revival Fund is closely cooperating with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in rebuilding Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"The Heydar Aliyev Foundation applies an inclusive approach and attracts foreign companies in restoration work. This is very important since the cultural heritage of Karabakh is part of both Azerbaijani culture and the world's cultural heritage," said Rahman Hajiyev.

The head of the Karabakh Revival Fund pointed out that the partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will be long-term. The cooperation will not be limited to current projects.

The Azerbaijani president's special representative in Shusha, Aydin Karimov, stressed that the primary task in the process of Shusha's restoration is the preservation of the cultural heritage.

Karimov noted that the British company, local specialists, foreign companies working in Shusha participated in the development of a plan for the restoration of the city. Special attention is paid to the coordination and planning of buildings.

"We should take into account the general landscape of the territory in order to maintain harmony in the architectural appearance of the city. Our primary tasks are the preservation of cultural heritage, restoration of monuments and further development of the city of Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan," he added.

Hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli region - Azykh (Azikh) Cave, the Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve had become victims of the Armenian vandalism.

In 2020, 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children were killed and over 400 were wounded in Armenia's targeted missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities outside the war zone (Ganja, Barda, Tartar, and others). International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also verified the use of banned cluster bombs and rockets by Armenia in its attacks against Azerbaijani cities.

Armenia extensively damaged the ecosystem, wildlife and natural resources in and around occupied Karabakh.

