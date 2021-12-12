By Trend

Azerbaijan will purchase new mine detection robots to use them in the lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov told reporters, Trend reports.

Heydarov added that the number of mine detector specialists is being increased.

"The Armenia planted many mines in previously occupied lands," the minister said. "The lands must be cleared of mines as soon as possible to speed up construction and restoration work. Currently, besides mine detecting devices, the work is also underway to purchase mine detection robots."

"This work is being carried out by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in cooperation with Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the Ministry of Defense," Heydarov added.

The minister added that the more greenery is, the more difficult is to find mines.

"But it is winter now, the grass is drying out, the mine clearance operations are being rapidly conducted," the minister said.

