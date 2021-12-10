By Trend

According to the preliminary version, on December 10, at about 10:30 (GMT+4) the state of health of a serviceman of the active extra-urgent service of the Gazakh separate border division of the border troops of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan senior sergeant Parviz Mammadzade (born in 1995) worsened due to a heart attack in a military unit, where he served, Trend reports citing to the SBS.

"Despite the fact that immediate measures were taken to deliver Mammadzade to the Gazakh central regional hospital, he died on the way to a medical facility. Measures are currently being taken to establish the cause of the soldier's death," the SBS said.

