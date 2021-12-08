By Ayya Lmahamad

The recommendation made by the International Court of Justice for Armenia to conclude a peace treaty and resolve the border delimitation and demarcation issue coincides with Azerbaijan's political position, Azertag reported on December 8.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov made the remarks at a briefing held in Baku on December 8.

The deputy minister stressed that the court recommended that Armenia mutually conclude a peace agreement and resolve the border delimitation and demarcation issue.

“This call is in line with Azerbaijan’s political position,” he said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan openly called on Armenia to implement the decisions and prevent conflicts. Mammadov recalled that the well-known UN resolutions have remained on paper for 30 years.

“The International Court of Justice is one of the six major institutions in the world. The execution of the judgment is a matter of principle for the International Court of Justice. A new mechanism has been created. A committee of three judges is formed and makes decisions. In case of non-compliance with the decision, a chairman of the court is notified,” he said.

Equal treatment of aggressor and victim

Mammadov also noted that Azerbaijan suffered from the fact that an equal approach was shown towards the aggressor and the one who was subjected to aggression, in the political arena.

Noting that each court has the power to decide on a complaint under a specific convention, the deputy minister said that therefore, Azerbaijan has filed complaints against Armenia in several international courts within the framework of various international conventions.

The deputy minister said that the first court to which Azerbaijan applied was the European Court of Human Rights, and the complaint was filed on the basis of the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights, which both Azerbaijan and Armenia joined.

"The complaint covered issues related to the first Karabakh war, the period of occupation [of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia], Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan during the 44-day second Karabakh war,” he said.

Mammadov added that due to the equal treatment of the aggressor and the one who was subjected to aggression, in February this year, Azerbaijan filed a complaint, which will be considered by the European Court in the coming years.

Military Trophies Park in Baku

The deputy minister stated that during the court hearings held in October, one issue raised by Armenia was related to the release of persons of Armenian origin, and the second related to the closure of the Military Trophies Park in Baku.

He said that if the court had upheld Armenia's abovementioned demands, then this decision could have brought Yerevan political points. He added that however, these motions were rejected as well.

