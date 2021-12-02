By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 3. Southwest wind will follow the northwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-7 °C at night, +9-13 in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 °C at night and +11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

It will be foggy in the country's regions. East wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be +1-6 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 and -8 °C at night and 0 °C and +5 °C in the daytime.

