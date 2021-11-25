By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Azersu Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) has supplied drinking water to Kalbajar region liberated from Armenia's occupation, Azertag reported on November 25.

The company took urgent measures in Kalbajar region to provide water to the city, as well as to military and civilian facilities in the region, the report added.

The Coordination Headquarters (established on November 24, 2020, under the presidential decree to address the issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands in a centralized manner) said that after the liberation of Kalbajar, the restoration of drinking water supply systems of the regional center started.

It was noted that uninterrupted service has been organized in Kalbajar, necessary work is being carried out on water sources, main pipelines and warehouses to provide sustainable drinking water to the military personnel performing their duties in the region, as well as the civilians involved in construction and installation work.

Azertag reminded that since the drinking water sources in Kalbajar were rendered unusable during Armenia's occupation, water intake facilities have been re-installed at the junction of the Zvel and Garakhach rivers and soon began to be used as a source of drinking water.

Furthermore, the damaged parts of the existing 27-km-long steel pipeline have been repaired and drinking water has been provided to the city.

The Azersu company washed and disinfected four reservoirs with a total capacity of 116 cubic meters. The damaged parts of the drinking water network in Kalbajar were reconstructed.

Following the restoration of the water supply system, some 28 military and civilian facilities and about 40 private houses were provided with drinking water in Kalbajar, the company stressed.

Moreover, one of the unusable buildings was repaired and put into operation to improve the quality of service and the working conditions for employees in Kalbajar region.

It should be noted that, along with Kalbajar, Azersu OJSC organized uninterrupted service in Shusha city, Hadrut, Talish and Sugovushan settlements. The service area that was created in Hadrut settlement serves Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan regions. The Kalbajar Sukanal Scientific-Research and Design Institute's service area covers Lachin region.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz