By Trend

The city of Baku looks very mesmerizing, and, despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is developing and improving.

Former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga said this on Wednesday during the presentation of two books about Nizami Ganjavi published in a foreign language at the VIII Global Baku Forum entitled "The World After COVID-19", Trend reports.

Vike-Freiberga said that today there are difficulties and problems in the world: "We must overcome these problems together. I hope that in the coming days we will have very fruitful discussions."

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, the 8th Global Baku Forum titled "Peace after COVID-19" will be held in Baku on November 4-6.

During the event, issues of global importance will be discussed by the high-level representatives from more than 40 countries, former heads of states and governments, officials of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other distinguished guests.

About 300 guests are expected to participate in the event, to be organized in a hybrid format.

