An opening ceremony of the Fuzuli International Airport has been held, Azertag reported.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony.

Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport.

The symbolic keys of the Fuzuli International Airport were handed over to the presidents.

The heads of state viewed conditions created at the airport.

