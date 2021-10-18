By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has published a tweet on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence, Trend reports on October 18.

"The 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence of brotherly Azerbaijan is even more beautiful with the liberation of Karabakh," the publication says.

It is noted that Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Restoration of Independence on October 18.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz