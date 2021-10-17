On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 17, 2021

- President Aliyev addressed the nation and announced the liberation of Fuzuli city and several villages in the Fuzuli region.

- First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account about the terror attack committed by Armenia on Ganja city. "Ganja is the heart of Azerbaijan. And, nobody will ever subdue staunch spirit of its residents!" she wrote in her other post.

- Armenian armed forces fired missiles at Ganja and Mingachevir. The death toll in Ganja reached 13, and 52 people were injured. As a result of the Armenian shelling of Ganja, 20 houses were completely destroyed.

- Azerbaijani troops have managed to advance in different directions of the front. A colonel, chief of the Armenian armed forces’ engineering fortifications was liquidated.

- A large number of Armenian manpower was liquidated, military equipment and Su-25 aircraft belonging to Armenian armed forces were destroyed. A split began in the ranks of the Armenian armed forces, as the "volunteers" left their positions arbitrarily.

- President awarded Hikmat Mirzayev the highest military rank of lieutenant general.

- Another armored vehicle, "Tor-M2KM" anti-aircraft missile systems, BM-21 "Grad" missile launcher, and "S-125" anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Armenian armed forces were destroyed.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

