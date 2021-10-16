By Trend

Restoration work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan shows a positive trend, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev told Trend during a trip with representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated from occupation Sugovushan settlement and Talish village.

"Almost a year has passed since one of the bloodiest conflicts in the history of the CIS ended, and we came here to see with our own eyes the destruction that was caused and the changes taking place. The ruins that we see here are proof of barbarism not only towards the population but also to nature. Infrastructure is gradually being restored here. Roads have been laid; infrastructure is gradually being restored, including a power line, a water supply system, reservoirs. There are very wonderful, beautiful places, a good climate. I think there will be a good resort here in the near future. Recovery work here has a very positive trend. I hope to return here as a tourist after a certain time," Osmonaliev said.

The ambassador noted that the world community shares the position of Azerbaijan since the country liberated its occupied territories and restored historical justice.

"Azerbaijan demonstrates an extremely consistent, peace-loving policy and is ready for dialogue in order to sign a peace agreement, resolve the issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders. Irreversible changes have already taken place, and it is necessary to interact constructively. The solution of these issues will have a positive impact on the development of not only the South Caucasus but also of a wider region," Osmonaliev said.