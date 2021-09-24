By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir Abdullahiyan discussed the regional situation and prospects of cooperation in economic, energy and other spheres, the Foreign Ministry reported on September 24.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly session, stressed the importance of mutual cooperation between the two countries. The sides noted that bilateral relations are developing in all spheres.

The future development of cooperation in the economic, energy, trade, agriculture, and other spheres topped the agenda of talks.

Hussein Amir Abdullahiyan stressed that Iran is interested in developing comprehensive relations with Azerbaijan.

The two ministers also discussed the current regional situation as well.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the restoration, reconstruction and reintegration processes in the liberated areas after the signing of the trilateral statement by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

Other topics, including international and regional issues, were discussed during the meeting, the ministry said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani and Iranian government officials held several meetings to discuss the new conditions of traffic on the Gorus-Gafan road that emerged following Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories.

The Gorus-Gafan highway connects Armenia with Iran. A small section of this route passes through the territory of Azerbaijan in Eyvazli village of Gubadli region.

Recently, a number of Armenian media published panic reports that Azerbaijani police and customs officers were inspecting Iranian trucks crossing the territory of the republic.

On September 11, the Azerbaijani media outlets reported that a lot of Iranian trucks continue to enter the Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh under the temporary Russian peacekeeper control without Baku's consent.

Later, the Defence Ministry stated that foreign legal entities, individuals and their vehicles cannot enter the Azerbaijani territories without the country's consent and such cases violate Azerbaijan's laws.

