By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on September 21.Mild northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will reach +20-22 °C at night, +26-29 in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, and +26-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Short rains are expected in the mountainous areas. West wind will blow in the regions.

The temperature will be +16-21 °C at night, +28-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, and +17-22 °C in the daytime.

