By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on September 3. Rain is expected on the Absheron peninsula in the morning and evening. Northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +27-30 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, and +27-29 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are expected in the mountainous regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +20-24 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, and +18-22 °C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz