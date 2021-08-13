By Trend

The fire-and-rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan currently continue their work on battling wildfires in Turkey in shifts, the ministry’s Deputy Head, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev said, Trend reports on Aug.13.

According to Mirzayev, from the first day of their arrival in the fraternal country, the teams actively participated in battling the fires.

He noted that the fires raged close to ​​the Turkish Yenikoy and Kemerkoy thermal power plants.

“The ministry employees showed great dedication in extinguishing the fires, as well as in protecting the power plants,” he also said, adding that the fire and rescue teams of the ministry began arriving in the Turkish province of Mugla from July 30.

As the official further noted, Azerbaijani firefighters also extinguished fires in the settlements of Pinar, Karayer, Kavakcik, Cayhisar, Zeytunalani, Otmanlar, and Cogenli.

“We extinguished fires in the Yatagan region, in the Cine, Akcaova, Kabaklidere districts of Aydin province, in the Seyidli-Kemer, Mentese, Gazeller districts of Mugla province. At the same time, the tasks of extinguishing fires in Marmaris, Orhania, Armudlu, Deyirmanyani, Acparan, Turgut, Fethiye, in the vicinity of Dalaman airport, Buldak, Tavas, Burduk-Bucak districts of Denizli province were completed," concluded Mirzayev.

---

