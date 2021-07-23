A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 23 July.

The new edition includes articles: SOCAR boosts oil, gas production; Elchin Shirinov shines at Jazz a Vienne Festival; Armenian mines injure two more civilians; Apartments given to families of journalists killed in mine blast in Kalbajar etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.