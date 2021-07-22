By Laman Ismayilova

No precipitation is expected in Azerbaijan on July 23. North-west wind will increase up to 15-18 m / s in Baku, and 20-23 m / s on the Absheron peninsula.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 25-27 °C at night and 30-35 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 749 mm to 752 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

A moderate northwest wind will prevail on the beaches of Absheron.

The sea water temperature on the northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhany, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) will be 26-27 °C. On the southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov), the temperature will reach 27-28 °C.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, strong Khazri wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula on on July 23-24, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rainy weather is expected in some northern and western regions. West wind will intensify in regions.

The air temperature will be 21-26 ° C at night, 33-38 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 14-19 ° C at night, 23-28 ° C in the daytime.

West wind in some places will increase to 23-25 ​​m / s. The water level in the rivers is expected to increase, which may cause short mudflows.

