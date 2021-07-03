By Trend

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Vladanka Andreeva of North Macedonia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, with the host Government’s approval, Trend reports citing the UN.

Andreeva brings 21 years of experience in international development, humanitarian coordination, advocacy, and partnership building, which she has acquired within the United Nations and externally through multiple assignments across Europe and Asia.

At the United Nations, she most recently held the position of Country Director for the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) in Cambodia and led the United Nations Country Team Task Force for COVID-19 preparedness and response. Before that she led efforts, as Strategic Intervention Adviser for the UNAIDS Regional Office for Asia-Pacific, to strengthen implementation of evidence-informed, human rights-based and gender-sensitive country programmes.

She served as Monitoring and Evaluation Team Lead for UNAIDS Viet Nam prior to that. Andreeva also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as Policy Advisor for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States and was Advisor to the United Nations Resident Coordinator in North Macedonia. She took this position after serving with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Office for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also in North Macedonia.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Andreeva worked with the non-profit organization Pharmaciens Sans Frontières and coordinated humanitarian relief for refugees.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in dental medicine and a master’s degree in public health, from the University of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Skopje, North Macedonia.

---

