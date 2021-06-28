By Trend

The successful implementation of the Istanbul Canal construction project will greatly contribute to the further economic development of Turkey.

This is stated in the congratulatory letter of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on the occasion of laying the foundation of the first bridge to be built on the route of the Istanbul Canal, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

As part of the Istanbul Canal project, an artificial transport link will connect the Black and Marmara Seas bypassing the Bosphorus Strait, increasing the role of Turkey in international trade.

The goal of Turkey's largest infrastructure initiative is to relieve the pressure on the Bosphorus, where shipping is becoming more intensive every year.

More than 43,000 ships pass through the Bosphorus - one of the busiest sea routes in the world - while this figure is set at 25,000 in accordance with international agreements.

According to the forecasts of the Turkish authorities, the flow of ships between the Black and Marmara Seas after 2050 will reach 78,000, which makes the issue of creating a new transport artery actual.

The 45-kilometer canal will improve Turkey's logistics capabilities and infrastructure, as well as protect the ecology of Istanbul from the consequences of possible incidents with ships.

The channel depth will be 20.75 meters on average and 275 meters wide. New cities are planned to be built along the Istanbul canal.

Six bridges will be built across the new canal.